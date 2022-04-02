Left Menu

Railways registers highest ever loading in FY 2021-22

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-04-2022 19:47 IST | Created: 02-04-2022 19:38 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
The Indian Railways achieved its highest ever freight loading in the financial year 2021-22, it said on Saturday.

The national transporter loaded 1,418.1 MT of freight in 2021-22, which is 15 per cent higher compared to 1,233.24 MT in 2020-21, it said in a statement.

This is the highest ever loading for the railways in a financial year and it has achieved its highest ever monthly loadings for 19 consecutive months from September 2020 to March 2022, it added.

It also achieved a record electrification of 6,366 RKMs (route kilometres) ing the last financial year.

The previous highest electrification was 6,015 RKMs in 2020-21. As on March 31 this year, of the 65,141 RKMs of the railways' BG (broad gauge) network (including KRCL), 52,247 BG RKMs have been electrified, which is 80.2 per cent of the total network.

In new line or doubling or gauge conversion, 2,904 km were achieved against the target of 2,400 km, and 2,361 km of 2020-21.

It is 23 per cent more than last year.

The financial year 2021-22 also saw the highest ever electric loco production and the induction of 1,110 locos (965 by the railway production units, 35 BHEL and 110 Madhepura).

The revenue from the sale of scrap was Rs 5,316.1 crore, as compared to the Rs 4,571.4 crore in 2020-21 (16.2 per cent higher). The target was Rs 4,100 crore.

During the financial year 2021-22, the railways commissioned the anti-collision system, Kavach, on 850 RKMs.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

