Express train derails near Maharashtra's Nashik

Ten coaches of the Lokmanya Tilak-Jaynagar Express (Pawan Express) derailed near Nashik in Maharashtra on Sunday afternoon, the railways said.

No major injuries have been reported yet in the accident that took place between Lahavit and Devlali in the central railway's Bhusaval division around 3:10 pm, it said. An accident relief train from Manmad, an accident relief medical equipment train from Bhusaval and a medical van from Igatpuri have been sent to the spot, a spokesperson of the central railways said.

No deaths have occurred in the accident and only a minor injury has been reported so far, the official said.

Helpline numbers 022-22694040 and 022-67455993 have been issued at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, and for Nashik Road it is 0253-2465816, for Bhusaval 02582-220167 and 54173 for the Disaster Management Room.

The accident has resulted in the regulation of five trains, including the 12617 Nizamuddin Mangala Express, the 12071 Jalna Janshatabdi Express, the 12188 Jabalpur Garibrath, the 11071 Varanasi Express and the 01027 LTT-Gorakhpur Summer Special, the railways said.

The 22221 Nizamuddin Rajdhani Express has been diverted through the Diva-Vasai route, it said.

