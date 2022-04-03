J&K Bank sets up special currency counter at Mata Vaishno Devi shrine

The Jammu and Kashmir Bank has opened a special counter at its business unit at the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Bhawan to offer fresh currency notes and exchange facility to devotees, an official spokesman said.

The special counter was inaugurated by the banks' managing director and chief executive officer, Baldev Prakash, and chief executive officer the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board, Ramesh Kumar, at Katra, the base camp for pilgrims visiting the shrine, the spokesman said. Kumar appreciated the bank's role in providing conveniently accessible ATM services along the track to the shrine.

Prakash thanked the shrine board for its support and reiterated the bank’s commitment to provide easily accessible services along with facilities of fresh cash and exchange of notes on special occasions like Navratra.

