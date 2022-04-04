Left Menu

Snag hits services on newly-inaugurated metro line in Mumbai

Services on a metro line in Mumbai, which was inaugurated on Saturday, were affected on Monday morning due to a technical error. Regret the inconvenience, the MMMOCL tweeted.Magathane and Aarey stations fall under the Metro 7 line which was inaugurated on Saturday along with the 2A line by Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 04-04-2022 12:41 IST | Created: 04-04-2022 12:41 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Services on a metro line in Mumbai, which was inaugurated on Saturday, were affected on Monday morning due to a ''technical error''. Maha Mumbai Metro Operation Corporation Limited (MMMOCL) said that a metro train was withdrawn from service at Magathane (station) due to a snag. ''Due to technical error, train at Magathane towards Aarey has been withdrawn from service. Commuters have been accommodated in the next train. Regret the inconvenience,'' the MMMOCL tweeted.

Magathane and Aarey stations fall under the Metro 7 line which was inaugurated on Saturday along with the 2A line by Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. Metro 7 line runs between Aarey and Dahisar stations and line 2A between Dhanukarwadi and Dahisar.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

