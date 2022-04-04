Left Menu

IRB Infra SPV receives 'appointed date' from NHAI for West Bengal project

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-04-2022 14:11 IST
  India

IRB Infrastructure Developers on Monday said its SPV Palsit Dankuni Tollway has received the appointed date from the National Highway Authority of India for a project in West Bengal.

The appointed date refers to the date on which the project starts.

The road project will be executed on a build-operate-transfer (BOT) basis. The company in a statement said that it will continue to collect tolls for the concession period of 17 years.

The project is four to six laning of 63.83 km (378 lane km) stretch of NH-19 between Palsit and Dankuni, it added.

According to the statement, the project will be executed by IRB Infra and its associate IRB Infrastructure Trust.

