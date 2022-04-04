Left Menu

Colliers India appoints Rao Srinivasa as Managing Director, Data Centers

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-04-2022 15:15 IST | Created: 04-04-2022 15:10 IST
Colliers India appoints Rao Srinivasa as Managing Director, Data Centers
Colliers Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Real estate consultant Colliers India on Monday said it has appointed Rao Srinivasa as Managing Director, Data Centers.

Srinivasa has joined Colliers India from ANJ Turnkey Projects Pvt Ltd, having held senior positions in Kowni Technologies, Goldman Sachs, JLL Singapore/India and Ford Motors, the company said in a statement.

He has more than two decades of experience in project management, design and build, commissioning, and facility operations for data centers, critical infrastructure and commercial real estate.

In November last year, Colliers India CEO Ramesh Nair told PTI that the company would hire at least 1,000 employees this year to grow its business.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Blasts heard in Russian city of Belgorod near border with Ukraine - witnesses

Blasts heard in Russian city of Belgorod near border with Ukraine - witnesse...

 Russian Federation
2
Study reveals rampaging strength of flash droughts

Study reveals rampaging strength of flash droughts

 Texas
3
Maharashtra: Metal ring, spherical object found in Sindewahi after yesterday's meteor shower

Maharashtra: Metal ring, spherical object found in Sindewahi after yesterday...

 India
4
US increases oil imports from Russia by 43% : Russian Official

US increases oil imports from Russia by 43% : Russian Official

 Russia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022