Left Menu

Sudan reports sinking of boat on Blue Nile, 23 women drowned

Sudanese authorities reported on Monday the sinking of a boat last week on the Blue Nile and said at least 23 women are believed to have drowned. The Blue Nile is an important transport route for people and goods in the African nation.

PTI | Cairo | Updated: 04-04-2022 15:32 IST | Created: 04-04-2022 15:29 IST
Sudan reports sinking of boat on Blue Nile, 23 women drowned
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • Egypt

Sudanese authorities reported on Monday the sinking of a boat last week on the Blue Nile and said at least 23 women are believed to have drowned. There were 29 people on board the vessel when it capsized and sunk on Friday in southeastern Sennar province, according to the state-run SUNA news agency. All of the passengers were women except for the captain, who survived, along with five passengers. The report gave no reason for the capsizing.

The women were daily labouers working on farms in the Souki region and were returning home when their boat capsized. Thirteen bodies were retrieved, and rescue workers were searching for 10 others, SUNA said. The Blue Nile is an important transport route for people and goods in the African nation. It joins with the White Nile just north of the capital of Khartoum to form the Nile River, one of the world's longest rivers.

Such accidents on overloaded boats are not uncommon on waterways in the African nation, where safety measures are often disregarded. At least 22 people — 21 students and a woman — drowned in 2018, when a boat sank in the Nile in Sudan.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Blasts heard in Russian city of Belgorod near border with Ukraine - witnesses

Blasts heard in Russian city of Belgorod near border with Ukraine - witnesse...

 Russian Federation
2
Study reveals rampaging strength of flash droughts

Study reveals rampaging strength of flash droughts

 Texas
3
Maharashtra: Metal ring, spherical object found in Sindewahi after yesterday's meteor shower

Maharashtra: Metal ring, spherical object found in Sindewahi after yesterday...

 India
4
US increases oil imports from Russia by 43% : Russian Official

US increases oil imports from Russia by 43% : Russian Official

 Russia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022