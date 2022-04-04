Porsche appoints dealerships in Chennai, Bengaluru

German sports luxury car manufacturer Porsche on Monday said it has appointed two new dealerships, one each in Chennai and Bengaluru, as part of plans to expand its footprint in India. The network expansion is driven by strong demand for Porsche cars, which surged 62 per cent year-on-year in 2021. This was also the company's best retail performance in the country since 2014, Porsche India said in a statement. The opening of both facilities marks an important milestone in Porsche's development in India, where the brand has now expanded to eight sales locations with more to come, it added. The two business partners -- KUN Premium Cars Pvt Ltd in Chennai and VST Supercars Pvt Ltd in Bengaluru, with whom Porsche India has signed pacts for these dealerships -- have initiated operations out of interim facilities that provide a full suite of assistance to existing and future Porsche customers, including sales, service and spare parts, the company said. Brand-new and state-of-the-art facilities, fully adhering to the brand's global guidelines, are already under construction and are planned to open next year, it added. This announcement marks an important step for the company's presence in Southern India and is vital to Porsche's growth strategy across the country, said Manolito Vujicic, Brand Director for Porsche India. ''The appointment of both partners to cater for our customers in Bengaluru and Chennai, respectively, concludes the first phase of our ambitious plan for the year. With these new facilities, we confirm our commitment to the market, and we plan to establish a Porsche network of nine locations by next year,'' Vujicic added. The new dealerships feature integrated sales and after-sales facilities and also a variety of Porsche models -- ranging from two-door sports cars and luxury limousines to the brand's SUV variants, Porsche India said. The company also said it continues its expansion plan following the recent release of the latest generation Macan and the brand's first fully-electric model Taycan.

