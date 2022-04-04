Intas and Axantia sign an exclusive license and supply agreement for Ranibizumab biosimilar in the Middle East

AHMEDABAD, India, April 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Intas Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (Intas) has signed an exclusive license and supply agreement with Axantia Holding (Axantia), a leading pharmaceutical company in the Middle East operating through its pharmaceutical subsidiaries; Pharma International Pharmaceutical & Chemical Manufacturing Co. Ltd and Med City Pharmaceutical Industries for Ranibizumab (biosimilar of Lucentis®). Under the terms of this agreement, Axantia will register, hold the marketing authorization and commercialize Ranibizumab in certain territories including Saudi Arabia, Jordan, Iraq, Lebanon and GCC countries. Intas has developed a biosimilar of Lucentis®, which is currently under Phase III global trial for submission in major countries including EMA & the US.

About Ranibizumab Ranibizumab is a recombinant humanized IgG1 monoclonal antibody fragment that binds to and inhibits vascular endothelial growth factor A (VEGF-A). Ranibizumab is indicated for the treatment of patients with Neovascular (Wet) Age-Related Macular Degeneration (AMD), Macular Edema Following Retinal Vein Occlusion (RVO), Diabetic Macular Edema (DME), Diabetic Retinopathy (DR) and Myopic Choroidal Neovascularization (mCNV). About Intas Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Intas Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a leading vertically integrated pharmaceutical company based in Ahmedabad, India, having end-to-end capabilities of formulation development, manufacturing and marketing along with backward integration of APIs. The organisation has more than 18,000 employees and 14 manufacturing sites worldwide and sells products in more than 85 countries. The Intas Group's revenue amounted to USD 2.2 bn in FY 2020-21 and the compounded annual growth rate of revenue has been 19% in the past 5 years. For more information, please visit www.intaspharma.com About Axantia Axantia is a leading pharmaceutical company, established in 2014 as a joint venture between Abu Al Haj Family and Al Faisaliah Group. Axantia develops, manufactures, markets and distributes high-quality branded generic pharmaceuticals and under-licensed products in 20 countries across the Middle East, Africa, and the CIS. Axantia was established to deliver high-quality and affordable medicines, exploit scale, and foresee and respond to new opportunities and risks.

Axantia's subsidiaries – Pharma International Company in Jordan and Med City Pharmaceutical Industries in Saudi Arabia are supported by functional organizations with different manufacturing lines to deliver a broad portfolio covering all major therapeutic areas. Axantia has a general formulations plant in Jeddah and has renovated 3 plants in Amman Jordan; GF plant, Cepha plant and Injectable Cepha plant. Axantia is well–placed to be the partner of choice for companies looking to establish business in the MENA region.

