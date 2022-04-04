Left Menu

Federal Bank advances rise 10 pc to Rs 1.47 lakh cr in FY22; deposits up 5 pc

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-04-2022 19:40 IST | Created: 04-04-2022 19:39 IST
Representative image
Federal Bank on Monday said its gross advances during 2021-22 rose by 9.5 per cent to Rs 1,47,644 crore, while total deposits grew by over 5 per cent during the year.

The gross advances as of March 31, 2021 was at Rs 1,34,877 crore, Federal Bank said in a regulatory filing.

As per the provisional data released by the bank, the total deposits stood at Rs 1,81,712 crore during FY22, an increase of 5.3 per cent from Rs 1,72,644 crore a year ago.

The bank said its CASA (Current Account Savings Account) rose by 15 per cent to Rs 67,132 crore as of March 31, 2022 from Rs 58,370 crore during the same period a year ago. The CASA ratio stood at 36.94 per cent, the bank said.

Customer deposits rose by 8.9 per cent to Rs 1,78,113 crore.

The private sector lender's interbank deposits plunged by 62 per cent to Rs 1,162 crore during the year ended March 2022, and the certificates of deposit fell by 59.3 per cent to Rs 2,437 crore.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

