Euro zone government bond yields fall, focus on ECB

Euro zone government bond yields fell on Monday as a volatile market consolidated after monetary tightening expectations recently drove German borrowing costs to their highest since February 2018. Most analysts expect German yields to stay around current levels in the short term, as downside risks to the economy due to the Ukraine conflict moderates the European Central Bank's (ECB) commitment to tame inflation.

Investor morale in the euro zone fell to its lowest level in nearly two years, a Sentix survey showed on Monday, as the conflict, related sanctions and uncertainties push the bloc towards recession. Additional measures on Russia appear likely after German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said western allies would agree on further sanctions against Moscow in the coming days.

Germany's 10-year bond yield fell 4.4 basis points (bps) to 0.52%. It hit its highest since 2018 at 0.74% on March 29. "Our view is that the market got a little too aggressive in the pricing of monetary policy normalisation by the European Central Bank," said David Riley, chief investment strategist at BlueBay Asset Management.

Money markets currently price in 57 bps of ECB rate hikes by year-end. Ahead of next week's policy meeting, investors watched for comments from ECB officials after German yields in March set their most significant monthly rise since 2009.

"Even if driven primarily by energy, the March 7.5% harmonised index of consumer prices (HICP) print will probably prevent (ECB officials) from pushing back against, excessive in our view, rate hike expectations," ING analysts said in a note. "It is notable that even the hawks are not advocating Fed-style shock therapy," ING analysts said.

Italy's 10-year bond yield fell 3 bps to 2.078%. The spread between German and U.S. 10-year yields, a gauge of monetary divergence between the two sides of the Atlantic, widened by 6 bps to 190 by 1513 GMT on Monday, but was still below its highest since April 2021 of 196.38, set at the end of March..

"We see a further divergence between the U.S. and the euro zone 10-year yield spread, as the Fed is under more pressure because of the inflation dynamics than the ECB in Europe,” BlueBay's Riley added. U.S. two-year Treasury yields briefly hit their highest since early 2019 on Monday on expectations that the Federal Reserve will deliver bigger rate hikes in the months ahead to tame inflation.

The Fed will need to keep a careful eye on how the economy reacts as it raises interest rates, and scale the pace of its rate increases accordingly, New York Fed President John Williams said on Saturday. Commerzbank said the current forward pricing sees Fed rates going above the "neutral" level, which the Fed estimates at 2.4%.

The neutral rate is the rate that supports the economy at full employment and maximum output while keeping inflation constant. Meanwhile, the European Union has hired a syndicate of banks to sell a new 20-year green bond on Tuesday, according to memos from two lead managers seen by Reuters.

