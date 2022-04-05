Left Menu

Sensex opens in red at 209 points; HDFC twins down

Equity indices opened in the red on Tuesday with Sensex plunging by 207.99 points and Nifty down by 52.45 points.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 05-04-2022 10:13 IST | Created: 05-04-2022 10:13 IST
Sensex opens in red at 209 points; HDFC twins down
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Equity indices opened in the red on Tuesday with Sensex plunging by 207.99 points and Nifty down by 52.45 points. The 30 Stock S&P BSE Sensex was down by 207.99 points or 0.34 per cent to 60,403.75 points at 9:50 am.

The broader Nifty 50 of the National Stock Exchange plunged 52.45 points or 0.29 per cent to 18,000.95 points. Meanwhile, shares of HDFC plummeted 1.66 per cent to Rs 2634.35 at 9:50 am, while HDFC Bank traded 2.58 per cent higher at Rs 1613.65.

Yesterday, HDFC and HDFC Bank stocks rallied after the duo announced merger deals. The Board of Directors of HDFC Ltd and HDFC Bank at a meeting held on Monday morning approved a proposal for a merger of the two leading financial institutions. As per the terms of the deal, shareholders of HDFC Ltd will receive 42 shares of HDFC Bank for 25 shares held. Existing shareholders of HDFC Ltd will own 41 per cent of HDFC Bank. Post the merger, HDFC Bank will be 100 per cent owned by public shareholders and existing shareholders of HDFC Limited will own 41 per cent of HDFC Bank. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Hubble captures serpentine spiral arms of a spiral galaxy 80 million light-years away

Hubble captures serpentine spiral arms of a spiral galaxy 80 million light-y...

 Global
2
Scientists reveal Mercury has geomagnetic storms similar to those on Earth

Scientists reveal Mercury has geomagnetic storms similar to those on Earth

 United States
3
Operating hours at Home Affairs offices to extend

Operating hours at Home Affairs offices to extend

South Africa
4
Govt begins inspection drive to curb hoarding of edible oils, oilseeds: Food secy

Govt begins inspection drive to curb hoarding of edible oils, oilseeds: Food...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022