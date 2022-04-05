Left Menu

Several killed as truck crashes into train in Hungary - police

Several people were killed when a pick-up truck crashed into a train in southern Hungary early on Tuesday, derailing carriages, police said. A number of other people were injured in the accident at a crossing in Mindszent near the Hungarian-Serbian border shortly before 0500 GMT, police added.

Reuters | Updated: 05-04-2022 12:11 IST | Created: 05-04-2022 12:09 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Hungary

Several people were killed when a pick-up truck crashed into a train in southern Hungary early on Tuesday, derailing carriages, police said.

A number of other people were injured in the accident at a crossing in Mindszent near the Hungarian-Serbian border shortly before 0500 GMT, police added. "Rescue effort are still ongoing, thus we cannot establish the number of casualties," a police spokesperson told Reuters.

Local news site delmagyar.hu said seven people had died in the crash, showing a photograph with the train carriage on its side, and a helicopter ambulance and several ambulance cars at the scene. The state railway company said a train on its way from Kiskunfelegyhaza to Hodmezovasarhely had crashed with a truck, derailing a carriage with 22 passengers, of whom two were severely injured and a further eight lightly injured.

The truck drove onto the tracks, ignoring the red lights, it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

