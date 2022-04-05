Several people killed in train derailment in Hungary

A train derailed after striking a vehicle in southern Hungary early Tuesday, leaving several people dead and others injured, police said. The accident occurred just before 7 am in the town of Mindszent. Police said a van drove onto the train tracks and was struck by a train, which derailed from the force of the collision.

In a statement, Hungarian state railways indicated that all those killed had been travelling in the van. It said that 22 people were on the train at the time of the collision. Two people were seriously hurt and eight others suffered mild injuries.

According to unconfirmed reports from local news website delmagyar.hu, seven people died. The Csongrad-Csanad county police said they had closed the entire width of the road during the on-site inspection and rescue. Traffic was diverted to surrounding streets.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)