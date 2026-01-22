Trump's Greenland Tug-of-War: Tariffs Scrapped Amid Arctic Security Moves

In a surprising move, President Donald Trump announced the cancellation of planned tariffs on eight European countries as part of a strategy to assert control over Greenland. The decision came after reaching a new framework for Arctic security with NATO, aimed at placing US weapons in space under the expansive Golden Dome missile defense program.

The President's announcement followed earlier threats of imposing tariffs, which caused significant market jitters. During the World Economic Forum in Davos, Trump emphasized Greenland's importance, suggesting it was crucial for US national security against threats from Russia and China.

Despite Denmark and other NATO members' resistance to selling Greenland, Trump attempted to apply pressure by suggesting potential military force, though he stated he preferred peaceful negotiations. Greenland's government advised citizens to prepare for potential crises, highlighting regional tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)