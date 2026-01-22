Left Menu

Greenland Showdown: Trump Drops Tariffs Amid Security Talks

President Donald Trump canceled planned tariffs on European countries as he pushes for control over Greenland for US security. In talks with NATO, a potential deal on Arctic security was reached, easing tensions. Despite threats, Denmark and other NATO allies firmly oppose selling Greenland.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Davos | Updated: 22-01-2026 03:51 IST | Created: 22-01-2026 03:51 IST
Greenland Showdown: Trump Drops Tariffs Amid Security Talks
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Switzerland

In a surprising turn of events, President Donald Trump announced he would not enforce planned tariffs on eight European nations as he intensified efforts to secure Greenland for the United States. Trump's decision came after a significant shift in posture, reversing his insistence on acquiring the island.

Through dialogue with NATO, Trump revealed a possible agreement on Arctic security, seemingly lowering heightened geopolitical tensions. Although he referred to the understanding as a "forever deal," specific details remain sparse. Trump's strategy has often included backing away from initial aggressive tariff plans.

Security concerns were at the forefront, with Trump stressing Greenland's importance in countering Russian and Chinese threats in the Arctic. Greenland's government urged citizens to prepare for potential crises, emphasizing a steadfast refusal by NATO members to sell the territory. Denmark remains open to security discussions, though firm on sovereignty.

TRENDING

1
Rising Concerns Over Japan's Interest Rate Hikes Amid Election

Rising Concerns Over Japan's Interest Rate Hikes Amid Election

 Japan
2
Constitutional Clash: Karnataka Governor Sparks Controversy

Constitutional Clash: Karnataka Governor Sparks Controversy

 India
3
Historic All-Woman Panel Leads Kerala Legislative Assembly

Historic All-Woman Panel Leads Kerala Legislative Assembly

 India
4
Tragedy Unfolds in Manipur: Meitei Man Abducted and Killed Amid Ethnic Tensions

Tragedy Unfolds in Manipur: Meitei Man Abducted and Killed Amid Ethnic Tensi...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can strengthen power grid resilience during disasters

Higher education is unprepared for the AI revolution: Here's why

AI cuts weeks of healthcare analysis to minutes

Why AI is failing to deliver e-commerce growth across the EU

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026