Left Menu

L&T's transportation infrastructure business bags 'significant' contracts

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-04-2022 13:20 IST | Created: 05-04-2022 13:17 IST
L&T's transportation infrastructure business bags 'significant' contracts
  • Country:
  • India

Larsen & Toubro (L&T) on Tuesday said its transportation infrastructure business has secured various orders from prestigious clients.

The company did not provide the value of the contracts, but said the orders fall under the ''significant'' category, which ranges between Rs 1,000 crore and Rs 2,500 crore according to the classification of contracts.

The business has secured an order from the Tamil Nadu Road Infrastructure Development Corporation to construct the Chennai Peripheral Ring Road EPC-02 package of section-II in the engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) mode.

The scope of work broadly includes constructing a six-lane greenfield highway of 12.80 kms with flexible pavement, two-lane service roads and paved shoulders on both sides of the carriageway, at-grade intersections, major/minor bridges, vehicular/light vehicular/ small vehicular underpasses, and culverts followed by maintenance for seven years, L&T said in a statement.

The railways business unit along with the substation business unit of the power transmission and distribution business has won an order from the Uttar Pradesh Metro Rail Corporation (UPMRCL) Ltd.

''This EPC order involves design, supply, installation, testing and commissioning of a 750 volt DC third rail traction system, Receiving Substations including High Voltage Cabling from Grid Substations... of the Agra Metro Rail Project at Agra, Uttar Pradesh,'' the statement said.

The 36-month project will be funded by the European Investment Bank (EIB).

L&T is a leading player in the railway electrification domain possessing expertise across all types of traction systems. It is already executing the track works for the Agra Metro.

UPMRCL is one of the implementing agencies responsible for carrying out the metro system works for the major cities of Uttar Pradesh such as Kanpur and Agra.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Hubble captures serpentine spiral arms of a spiral galaxy 80 million light-years away

Hubble captures serpentine spiral arms of a spiral galaxy 80 million light-y...

 Global
2
Scientists reveal Mercury has geomagnetic storms similar to those on Earth

Scientists reveal Mercury has geomagnetic storms similar to those on Earth

 United States
3
Operating hours at Home Affairs offices to extend

Operating hours at Home Affairs offices to extend

South Africa
4
Govt begins inspection drive to curb hoarding of edible oils, oilseeds: Food secy

Govt begins inspection drive to curb hoarding of edible oils, oilseeds: Food...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022