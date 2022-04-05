Left Menu

Maha: One killed, dumper driver injured in road accident in Thane

PTI | Thane | Updated: 05-04-2022 14:09 IST | Created: 05-04-2022 14:09 IST
One person was killed and another severely injured when the dumper they were travelling in rammed into a vehicle on a flyover in Maharashtra's Thane city in the early hours of Tuesday, an official said.

The accident occurred around 5.45 am on the flyover at Teen Hath Naka on Nashik-Mumbai Road, he said. A dumper rammed into an unidentified vehicle, which in turn hit a truck in front, said Avinash Sawant, the chief of the regional disaster management cell of the Thane Municipal Corporation said. Sameer Shaikh (22), the cleaner of the dumper, died of severe injuries, while the driver, Ahmed Hussain (25), suffered multiple fractures and was admitted at a civic hospital in Kalwa, the official said.

The truck involved in the accident was carrying 20 tonnes of sand from Gujarat to Kolhapur, he said, adding that the Naupada police were probing the case.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

