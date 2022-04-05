NGO HWARF empowers 200 students in Maharashtra through skill development training in the healthcare space

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 5 (ANI/TPT): Humanitarian Welfare and Research Foundation (HWARF), a non-profit NGO founded for serving the underprivileged, facilitated the skill development of 200 students in various healthcare courses under the Chief Minister Maha Aarogya Kaushalaya Vikas Prashikshan Karaiyakram from Government of Maharashtra. The students underwent formal training with qualified doctors, nurses and co health workers; they received course completion certificates through the training agency HWARF at Seva Mandal Education Society (SNDT Womens College), Matunga, Mumbai. Dr BK Upadhyay, IPS was the chief guest at the event.

The healthcare industry has been rapidly growing and is witnessing great demand for skills and talent. Following the footsteps of the Prime Minister's Skill India Mission, this skill development exercise opened up an array of opportunities for students by enabling them to gain knowledge and be better equipped for job opportunities in the healthcare industry. The students were certified in various courses and categories like Home Health Aide and Emergency Medical Technician at Aayush Hospital, Emergency Medical Technician and Diabetes Assistant at Lions Tarachand Bapa Hospital, Hospital Front Desk Coordinator, Phlebotomist, Medical Records and Health Information Technician and Paramedical Sciences at Seva Mandal Education Society's, Sunada Pravin Gambhirchand Institute of Nursing, and Home Health Aide and Geriatric Care Aide at Masina Hospital.

Dignitaries in the field of healthcare were present at the event as guests of honour to present the certificates to the students. These included Dr Akash Khobragade - Medical superintendent St George's Hospital, Dr Dhiren Patel - Director of VJTI, Dr Vispi Jokhi - CEO Masina Hospital, Shilpa Charankar Executive Secretary SMES, Shilpa Shettigar- Principal at Seva Mandal Education Society's, Sunada Pravin Gambhirchand from Institute of Nursing and Paramedical Sciences, Dr Vispi Jokhi - Medical Director, Nandita Redkar- Nursing Supritendent Masina Hospital, Delphina Gurav- Vice-Principal Seva Mandal Education Society's, and Sunada Pravin Gambhirchand from the Institute of Nursing and Paramedical Sciences. Christine Swaminathan, Founder, HWARF, commented on the initiative's success, "HWARF has always been dedicated to serving society and helping the underprivileged. At a time when the whole country is increasingly recognising the importance of good healthcare services, this initiative was a great step towards ensuring just that. These students will go on to make healthcare services more efficient and accessible in the country."

