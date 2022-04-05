Road link open between Kyiv and Chernihiv in north Ukraine after Russian pull back - governor
The departure of Russian troops from around the city of Chernihiv in northern Ukraine has reopened its direct road link to the capital Kyiv, Governor Viacheslav Chaus said on Tuesday.
Speaking on national television, Chaus said people could now travel freely to and from Chernihiv, but he said it was not yet safe enough in the city for residents who had fled to return.
