Business Briefs

LordsMed, the healthcare division of Lord's Mark Industries, has forayed into the medtech space by launching health ATMs in collaboration with Braithwaite & Co, which is a unit of Railways ministry, and another public sector unit Hindustan Antibiotics.

Under the agreement, LordsMed will install health kiosks in primary healthcare centers and at railway hospitals. It has already installed 10 health ATMs at PHCs in Maharashtra and private clinics in UP and Haryana as a pilot project.

The company has earmarked an investment of Rs 25 crore for this.

Lords Sehat ATMs are walk-in clinics equipped with touchscreen kiosks to offer integrated point of care diagnostic services to patients. These kiosks will help in body checkups on vital parameters like blood pressure, body mass index, blood glucose, oxygen saturation, hemoglobin etc, and it works on the 'pay per actual' model, Sachidanand Upadhyay, Founder of Lord's Mark Industries, said.

*** Visual-robot platform Cynlr raises USD 4.5 mn from Speciale Invest, GrowX, others * Bengaluru-based deep-tech startup Cynlr has raised USD 4.5 million (over Rs 33 crore) in a round of funding led by Speciale Invest and GrowX Ventures.

Institutional investors like Anicut Capital, Infoedge, Java Capital, Venture Catalysts and Arali Ventures also participated in pre-series A round of funding, according to a statement.

Cynlr is a visual-robot platform that helps in eliminating the painful trap of machinery customisation in manufacturing, from electronics to automotive to consumer as well as warehouses.

The startup will use the fund to establish its business in the US, scale its team to over 50 and build capacity to address the current pipeline of customers, and deliver 100 robots annually.

In 2019, Nikhil Ramaswamy and Gokul NA launched Cynlr to simplify and eliminate this need for tailored-machines to handle objects, from manufacturing to warehousing, and logistics to even industrial kitchens.

*** Crypto gamification platform Own raises 2 mn * Own (One World Nation), the crypto gamification platform, received USD 2 million (approximately Rs 15 crore) in seed funding round from Better Capital, Polygon Studios, Cloud Capital, Indigg, and a few other angel investors.

One World Nation, founded by Akhil Gupta, Dinesh Goel, Kunal Jadhav and Mayank Shekhar, aims to build the first NFT-based play to earn game on crypto markets as gamification helps people easily understand complex products.

