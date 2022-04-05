Left Menu

Torrent Power raises Rs 600 cr via NCDs

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-04-2022 19:10 IST | Created: 05-04-2022 19:10 IST
Torrent Power raises Rs 600 cr via NCDs
  • Country:
  • India

Torrent Power has raised Rs 600 crore through the issuance of 6,000 non-convertible debentures (NCDs) on a private placement basis. ''Company has issued and allotted Series 8 - 6,000 Secured, Rated, Listed, Taxable, Non-Cumulative, Redeemable, Non-Convertible Debentures (NCDs) of 600 Crore at a coupon rate of 6.20 per cent pa, 6.70 per cent pa, 7.10 per cent pa and 7.45 per cent pa vide Series 8A, Series 8B, Series 8C and Series 8D, respectively, on a private placement basis,'' a BSE filing stated.

The issue is proposed to be listed on the Wholesale Debt Market Segment of the National Stock Exchange of India Ltd.

In the event of a rating downgrade to ''BBB+'' or below by any credit rating agency, the debenture holders will have a right to call for an accelerated redemption, it stated.

In the event of such downgrade, the Debenture Trustee may, upon receipt of instructions in writing from the Debenture Holders representing not less than 51 per cent in value of the nominal amount of Debentures for the time being outstanding of this Issue, by notice in writing to the company, call for an accelerated redemption. On receipt of such notice, the issuer would need to redeem debentures within 60 days from the date of notice exercising the said right, it stated.

In case of default in payment of interest and/or principal redemption on the due dates, the company shall pay additional interest at the rate of 2 per cent per annum over the coupon rate for the defaulting period ie the period commencing from and including the date on which such amount becomes due and up to excluding the date on which such amount is actually paid, it stated.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Hubble captures serpentine spiral arms of a spiral galaxy 80 million light-years away

Hubble captures serpentine spiral arms of a spiral galaxy 80 million light-y...

 Global
2
Govt begins inspection drive to curb hoarding of edible oils, oilseeds: Food secy

Govt begins inspection drive to curb hoarding of edible oils, oilseeds: Food...

 India
3
Scientists reveal Mercury has geomagnetic storms similar to those on Earth

Scientists reveal Mercury has geomagnetic storms similar to those on Earth

 United States
4
Operating hours at Home Affairs offices to extend

Operating hours at Home Affairs offices to extend

South Africa

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022