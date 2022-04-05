Left Menu

TN CM lays foundation stone laid for footwear unit

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 05-04-2022 21:02 IST | Created: 05-04-2022 21:02 IST
Chennai, Apr 5 (PTI): Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin laid the foundation stone for a footwear manufacturing unit in Villupuram set up by Cheyyar SEZ Developers, a group company of Lotus Footwear Enterprises Ltd, the government said on Tuesday.

The facility, spread across 167.41 acre land would come up at the State Industries Promotion Corporation of Tamil Nadu (SIPCOT) campus in Villupuram, would generate 6,000 new jobs, an official release said.

According to the release, this was the third special economic zone set up by the company at an investment of Rs 500 crore.

In 2006, the company inked a pact with the government led by late Chief Minister M Karunanidhi to set up special economic zone at an investment of Rs 300 crore that would generate 5,000 new jobs. Stalin who was then deputy Chief Minister inaugurated the facility in 2006.

In 2015, the company had set up its second Special Economic Zone in Krishnagiri district at an investment of Rs 360 crore which would create 10,000 new jobs in the region, the release said.

