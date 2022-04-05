Left Menu

Bandhan Bank loan book rises 16 pc in Q4; crosses Rs 1 lakh crore-mark

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 05-04-2022 21:59 IST | Created: 05-04-2022 21:59 IST
Bandhan Bank loan book rises 16 pc in Q4; crosses Rs 1 lakh crore-mark
  • Country:
  • India

Kolkata-based Bandhan Bank on Tuesday said its loan book crossed the Rs 1 lakh crore-mark for the first time in January-March 2022, registering an increase of 16 per cent compared to the same period a year ago. The bank's total loan stood at Rs 1,01,359 crore during Q4 of FY22.

Deposits grew at a much higher pace of 24 per cent year-on-year to Rs 96,331 crore, of which the low-cost CASA (Current Account Savings Account) deposits grew 18 per cent to Rs 40,072 crore, the bank said.

The lender's retail deposits jumped 21 per cent to Rs 74,441 crore and bulk deposits rose 32 per cent to Rs 21,890 crore during the quarter under review.

The contribution of retail portfolio in the bank's total deposits was 77 per cent which was down from 85 per cent in the quarter ending December, 2021.

The bank's loan coverage ratio was at around 129 per cent while collection efficiency for the quarter was around 96 per cent, which was up from 93 per cent recorded in the previous quarter.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Govt begins inspection drive to curb hoarding of edible oils, oilseeds: Food secy

Govt begins inspection drive to curb hoarding of edible oils, oilseeds: Food...

 India
2
Hubble captures serpentine spiral arms of a spiral galaxy 80 million light-years away

Hubble captures serpentine spiral arms of a spiral galaxy 80 million light-y...

 Global
3
Scientists reveal Mercury has geomagnetic storms similar to those on Earth

Scientists reveal Mercury has geomagnetic storms similar to those on Earth

 United States
4
Science News Roundup: Gigantic Jupiter-like alien planet observed still 'in the womb'; First private astronaut mission to space station readies for launch and more

Science News Roundup: Gigantic Jupiter-like alien planet observed still 'in ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022