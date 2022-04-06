PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - April 6

Left Menu

- The UK government has ordered a scientific review into fracking just over two years after imposing an effective ban on the controversial technique, as it insisted that "all possible" methods of producing energy domestically should be kept on the table following Russia's invasion of Ukraine. - Shell Plc paid no tax on its oil and gas production in the UK's North Sea again last year even as a global energy crunch pushed prices for the fuels to record levels.

Overview - Uber Technologies Inc plans to add long-distance travel bookings to its UK app later this year, including intercity trains, coaches and flights, as chief executive Dara Khosrowshahi reboots the 'super-app' strategy he first outlined several years ago.

- Meta Platforms Inc's Instagram has cut the amount it pays to makers of short videos, as the Meta-owned business adapts its strategy towards so-called influencers while under fierce competition from TikTok. - The UK government has ordered a scientific review into fracking just over two years after imposing an effective ban on the controversial technique, as it insisted that "all possible" methods of producing energy domestically should be kept on the table following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

- Shell Plc paid no tax on its oil and gas production in the UK's North Sea again last year even as a global energy crunch pushed prices for the fuels to record levels. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

