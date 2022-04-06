Two labourers killed, 5 injured as truck overturns in Palghar

Two laborers were killed and five others injured when the brick-laden truck in which they were traveling overturned on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad Highway on Wednesday morning near here in Palghar district, police said.

Three of the injured were in serious condition, they said.

The deceased was identified by the police as Umesh Pawar, 25, and Damoo Pawar, 40. The truck carrying bricks was proceeding from Manor to Palghar when it overturned after the driver lost control over the vehicle apparently due to brake failure at Waghoba Khind, the police said.

An official at the Palghar police station said an offense under relevant sections of the IPC and the Motor Vehicles Act was registered against the truck driver who has not been arrested yet.

The injured were rushed to the Palghar rural hospital and three of them were later shifted to Mumbai for further treatment as their condition was serious, they added.

