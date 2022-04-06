Left Menu

NHAI settles 60 conciliation cases in FY22

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-04-2022 17:19 IST | Created: 06-04-2022 17:19 IST
New Delhi, Apr 6 (PTI) State-owned National Highways Authority of India on Wednesday said it has settled 60 cases for Rs 4,076 crore against the claimed amount of Rs 14,590 crore in fiscal 2021-22.

The settlement amount was about 28 per cent of the total claimed amount, NHAI said in a statement.

In FY21, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) had settled 60 cases for Rs 5,313 crore against the claimed amount of Rs 14,207 crore.

NHAI had started the process of conciliation by constituting three Conciliation Committees of Independent Experts (CCIE) of three members each.

These Conciliation Committees are being headed by retired officials from the judiciary, senior experts from public administration, finance and the private sector. The statement said that to date, out of 251 cases that have been referred to CCIE (Conciliation Committees of Independent Experts), 155 cases of claims by contractors and concessionaires worth Rs 38,747 crore have been successfully settled for an amount of Rs 13,067 crore.

In addition to the CCIE, NHAI has set up the Dispute Resolution Board (DRB), which helps in getting firsthand information on on-site activities and resolving the dispute before it escalates to arbitration/court.

According to the statement, while CCIE has led to a significant increase in the number of settlement cases, DRBs help in resolving the disputes at an early stage or in giving a factual position of the site.

