Barrows launches first Mauritius Hotel Innovation Conference MHIC22

Barrows (BarrowsHotels.com), the provider of hotel investment and advisory services for hotels in the Middle East and Africa, launches the first Mauritius Hotel Innovation Conference called MHIC22.

MHIC22, the only exclusive hotel conference in Mauritius, with authenticity, craftsmanship and sustainability as the pillars, shows a deep focus on entrepreneurship and connection. It is the Hotel Innovation Conference of hospitality, that will transform the prestigious One Only Le Saint Géran in Mauritius into a major business arena in September 2022.

MHIC22 sees opportunities for sustainable and future-proof premium businesses that are trendsetting and connecting in the hotel industry. A unique opportunity for the sustainable further development of craftsmanship and top quality.

During the two-day conference, the unique offer of the visitors comes together with entrepreneurs, institutional investors, owners, influencers, CEO's, thought leaders, and politicians are challenged to think about the future of Mauritius Hotel and Tourism Industry. All this accompanied by a substantive challenging and inspiring program.

In the heart of MHIC22 visitors will experience unique moments. They can enjoy delicious food at the table all day long in an atmospheric ambiance. And there is more: from oyster and champagne bar to French haute cuisine or vegetarian cuisine.

Barrows Hotel Enterprises internationally manages over 10,000 hotel rooms in more than 10 countries. Barrows is specialized in the fast-growing hotel industry in the entire MEA Region including West Africa.

(With Inputs from APO)