Left Menu

NATRAX revenue rises 70 pc to Rs 22 crore in FY22

National Automotive Testing and RD Infrastructure Project NATRiP Additional Director N Karuppiah told PTI that NATRAX had earned a revenue of Rs 13 crore in 2020-21 amid the COVID-19 outbreak.NATRiP is a project under the Union Ministry of Heavy Industries.

PTI | Indore | Updated: 06-04-2022 19:14 IST | Created: 06-04-2022 19:14 IST
NATRAX revenue rises 70 pc to Rs 22 crore in FY22
  • Country:
  • India

The National Automotive Test Tracks (NATRAX), which tests the strength of vehicles on different parameters, has recorded a 70 per cent rise in revenue to Rs 22 crore in FY22, an official said on Wednesday. National Automotive Testing and R&D Infrastructure Project (NATRiP) Additional Director N Karuppiah told PTI that NATRAX had earned a revenue of Rs 13 crore in 2020-21 amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

NATRiP is a project under the Union Ministry of Heavy Industries. Karuppiah said that before launching the vehicles in the market, automobile companies test them on different parameters on 14 special tracks of NATRAX.

''We are testing private and commercial vehicles as well as ambulances, tractors and electric vehicles at NATRAX,'' Karupaiah said.

According to officials, the Union Ministry of Heavy Industries had formally launched NATRAX in 2018. It was constructed over 2,960 acres at a cost of about Rs 1,320 crore in Pithampur Industrial Area, Indore, Madhya Pradesh.

NATRAX, which the government claims to be the largest in Asia, provides solutions for research and development, testing, evaluation and certification of vehicles and their parts.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Gigantic Jupiter-like alien planet observed still 'in the womb'; First private astronaut mission to space station readies for launch and more

Science News Roundup: Gigantic Jupiter-like alien planet observed still 'in ...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: First private astronaut mission to space station readies for launch; Gigantic Jupiter-like alien planet observed still 'in the womb' and more

Science News Roundup: First private astronaut mission to space station readi...

 Global
3
Potential for great power conflict increasing, world becoming unstable: US chief of staff

Potential for great power conflict increasing, world becoming unstable: US c...

 United States
4
Delhi govt schools to offer German language course

Delhi govt schools to offer German language course

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022