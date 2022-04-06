Left Menu

JIS group invests Rs 150 crore to foray into dairy products

The group has had exposure in the fresh milk business since long but this is its first foray into milk processing and value added milk products, officials said.In recent years there has been a flurry of new dairy companies in the West Bengal market. FMCG major ITC has also forayed into dairy in recent years.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 06-04-2022 19:54 IST | Created: 06-04-2022 19:54 IST
JIS group invests Rs 150 crore to foray into dairy products
  • Country:
  • India

City-based JIS Group on Wednesday said it will launch dairy products under the brand JOI Farm. The group has invested Rs 150 crore at Howrah for a modern dairy products processing plant for dairy products like fresh milk, paneer, and curd, the company said in a statement.

Company officials said with their own farm sourced milk the company will be able to make a difference in offering quality products to consumers. The group has had exposure in the fresh milk business since long but this is its first foray into milk processing and value added milk products, officials said.

In recent years there has been a flurry of new dairy companies in the West Bengal market. FMCG major ITC has also forayed into dairy in recent years. There are nearly a half a dozen brands like Thakkers, Metro, Red Cow, Amul beside state owned brand Mother Dairy among others.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Gigantic Jupiter-like alien planet observed still 'in the womb'; First private astronaut mission to space station readies for launch and more

Science News Roundup: Gigantic Jupiter-like alien planet observed still 'in ...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: First private astronaut mission to space station readies for launch; Gigantic Jupiter-like alien planet observed still 'in the womb' and more

Science News Roundup: First private astronaut mission to space station readi...

 Global
3
Delhi govt schools to offer German language course

Delhi govt schools to offer German language course

 India
4
Potential for great power conflict increasing, world becoming unstable: US chief of staff

Potential for great power conflict increasing, world becoming unstable: US c...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022