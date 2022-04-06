JIS group invests Rs 150 crore to foray into dairy products

City-based JIS Group on Wednesday said it will launch dairy products under the brand JOI Farm. The group has invested Rs 150 crore at Howrah for a modern dairy products processing plant for dairy products like fresh milk, paneer, and curd, the company said in a statement.

Company officials said with their own farm sourced milk the company will be able to make a difference in offering quality products to consumers. The group has had exposure in the fresh milk business since long but this is its first foray into milk processing and value added milk products, officials said.

In recent years there has been a flurry of new dairy companies in the West Bengal market. FMCG major ITC has also forayed into dairy in recent years. There are nearly a half a dozen brands like Thakkers, Metro, Red Cow, Amul beside state owned brand Mother Dairy among others.

