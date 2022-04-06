Left Menu

Bandhan-led consortium buys IDFC MF for Rs 4,5000 cr

Bandhan Financial Holding-led consortium has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire IDFC Asset Management Company and IDFC AMC Trustee Company for Rs 4,500 crore, subject to receipt of necessary regulatory approvals, an official said on Wednesday.Bandhan Financial Holding is the holding company of private sector lender Bandhan Bank.The consortium led by it also includes private equity firm ChrysCapital and Singapores sovereign fund GIC.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 06-04-2022 21:38 IST | Created: 06-04-2022 21:38 IST
Bandhan-led consortium buys IDFC MF for Rs 4,5000 cr
  • Country:
  • India

Bandhan Financial Holding-led consortium has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire IDFC Asset Management Company and IDFC AMC Trustee Company for Rs 4,500 crore, subject to receipt of necessary regulatory approvals, an official said on Wednesday.

Bandhan Financial Holding is the holding company of private sector lender Bandhan Bank.

The consortium led by it also includes private equity firm ChrysCapital and Singapore's sovereign fund GIC. In the consortium, the equity pattern is 60 per cent for Bandhan Financial Holding and 20 per cent each for the other two partners.

The Bandhan-led consortium was selected through a “highly competitive divestment process which witnessed strong participation from strategic players and financial investors”.

Karni S Arha, managing director of Bandhan Financial Holdings, said, “We are going into asset management as we want to have a complete bouquet of banking and financial services and not just banking.” Officials said the MF may be renamed Bandhan MF after being finally and formally taken over.

Bandhan Bank itself sells products from some 8-10 mutual funds. However, the group did not clarify how it will market the products of IDFC MF once it takes over after regulatory permission from Sebi and RBI.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Gigantic Jupiter-like alien planet observed still 'in the womb'; First private astronaut mission to space station readies for launch and more

Science News Roundup: Gigantic Jupiter-like alien planet observed still 'in ...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: First private astronaut mission to space station readies for launch; Gigantic Jupiter-like alien planet observed still 'in the womb' and more

Science News Roundup: First private astronaut mission to space station readi...

 Global
3
Delhi govt schools to offer German language course

Delhi govt schools to offer German language course

 India
4
Potential for great power conflict increasing, world becoming unstable: US chief of staff

Potential for great power conflict increasing, world becoming unstable: US c...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022