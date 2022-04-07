Left Menu

Digicel plans to liquidate Panama business after rivals' merger approved

With Digicel exiting the market, there would be only one telecom provider, Millicom-owned Tigo, operating in addition to the combined CWP-Claro entity in Panama. "It's not sustainable for us to continue investing in the market," Digicel chairman Denis O'Brien said in the statement, noting the company paid out $86 million for its operating license in 2008 and another $575 million on improvements since.

Mobile phone operator Digicel said Wednesday it plans to wind down operations in Panama following the government's approval of a merger between competitors Cable & Wireless Panama (CWP) and Claro.

The merger, in which the Panamanian government will be a 49% shareholder and gives the companies 56% of the market, "effectively spells the end of competition in the telecoms market for smaller players," Digicel said in a statement. Digicel said it was applying for voluntary liquidation, having not succeeded in various initiatives after CWP announced in late 2021 it would purchase America Movil subsidiary Claro's operations in Panama.

