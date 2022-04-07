Shrenik Ghodawat conferred as the Food & Grocery Retail Icon of India 2022

Left Menu

Shrenik Ghodawat, MD - Star Localmart, the Retail arm of Sanjay Ghodawat Group SGG, recently was conferred as the Food Grocery Retail Icon of India at the Annual Golden Spoon Awards, organised by Images Group.

KOLHAPUR, India, April 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Shrenik Ghodawat, MD - Star Localmart, the Retail arm of Sanjay Ghodawat Group (SGG), recently was conferred as the Food & Grocery Retail Icon of India at the Annual Golden Spoon Awards, organised by Images Group. He was honoured for being the driving force behind the inception of rural start-up Star Localmart - a locally sourced, locally processed, and locally sold grocery retail ecosystem.

Thanking the entire team of Images Group and Star Localmart, Shrenik said, ''It is an absolute honour to be part of this illustrious list of stalwarts from the Retail sector. Our growth is a testament to the efforts and ingenuity of the entire Star Localmart family. I am proud and thrilled to witness such a response and acceptance by our customers. Throughout its growth, Star Localmart has remained true to its mission – to change and nurture the lives of consumers – one neighbourhood at a time. We hope to continue our commitment to elevating the retail experience for customers around the country. We plan to add 3000 stores by FY25 which will generate employment opportunities for over 25000 people.'' With currently over 75 stores strategically placed across locations in Maharashtra and Karnataka, Star Localmart is living up to its novel idea of a 21st century retail franchise model by empowering local resources. The retail start-up aims to enhance the lives of consumers with great discounts, quality products, and excellent customer care that ensures an unparalleled experience. Its concept stands out since it generates local employment, space for local companies to exhibit their products and promoting local entrepreneurship.

Golden Spoon Award honours businesses for their outstanding achievements in business performance, marketing, retail growth, and innovation in Food & Grocery retail in India.

About Sanjay Ghodawat Group Sanjay Ghodawat Group (SGG) is a prominent Indian business conglomerate that has a presence in various high-value business verticals. Aviation, Consumer Products, Education, Energy, Mining, Realty, Retail, and Textiles are some of its key business domains. SGG was founded in 1993 and since then it has witnessed impressive growth under the splendid stewardship of its Founder and Chairman- Mr. Sanjay Ghodawat. It has a strong base of millions of customers globally, an employee strength of over 10,000, and a student base of over 16,000. SGG is moving ahead with great vigour and bringing significant changes in people's lives with its wide range of high-quality products and services.

