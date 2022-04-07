IndusInd Bank's 'Indus Merchant Solutions' App wins big at the Digital CX Awards 2022

MUMBAI, India, April 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- IndusInd Bank announced that its flagship mobile application for merchants – 'Indus Merchant Solutions' has been awarded the 'Outstanding Digital CX - SME Payments' in the recently concluded Digital CX Awards 2022.

The Digital CX Awards, is organised by Digital Banker, a globally trusted financial news service provider that recognises the world's leading Financial Services Organisations (FSO) that blend the best of technology, and innovation, with the power of their people to provide a superior customer experience and reinvent their industry. This year, the awards received over 600 submissions from 127 marquee FSOs across the globe.

Indus Merchant Solutions being adjudged as a winner is a testament to its strength in offering customers a seamless banking experience, which aligns with the Bank's ethos of 'customer centricity'. Speaking about the achievement, Ms. Charu Mathur, Head - Digital Banking & Strategy, IndusInd Bank said, ''We are pleased to have been bestowed with this honour. Digital CX Awards is arguably the most sought-after banking award that acknowledges key innovations within the financial landscape. 'Indus Merchant Solutions' as a platform, is merely a few months old, and this award validates its potential of being able to transform the payments ecosystem in India, and be a leader in its segment. Going forward, we remain focussed on bringing forth more such innovative banking solutions that will help accelerate the shift to a digital economy.'' About Indus Merchant Solutions Launched by IndusInd Bank in November 2021, 'Indus Merchant Solutions' is a comprehensive mobile application (app) to enable merchants, retailers, and professionals to undertake an array of activities such as accept instant cashless payments on mobile phones from customers through multiple digital modes, track inventory via in-built dashboards, apply for an exclusive Point of Sale (POS) machine to facilitate card-based payments, as well as avail small ticket business loans from the Bank in a completely digital & paperless manner, without having to visit a bank branch. Any current account holder of IndusInd Bank can instantly download the 'Indus Merchant Solutions app and start using it. A non-customer can even open a current account with the Bank through a fully digitized process, and get themselves registered as a merchant, almost instantly.

Click to know more: https://www.indusind.com/in/en/business/accounts/indus-merchant-solutions.html About IndusInd Bank IndusInd Bank, which commenced operations in 1994, caters to the needs of both consumer and corporate customers its technology platform supports multi-channel delivery capabilities. As on December 31, 2021, IndusInd Bank has 2,103 Branches/Banking Outlets and 2,861 ATMs spread across 769 geographical locations of the country. The Bank also has representative offices in London, Dubai and Abu Dhabi. The Bank believes in driving its business through technology. It enjoys clearing bank status for both major stock exchanges - BSE and NSE - and major commodity exchanges in the country, including MCX, NCDEX and NMCE. IndusInd Bank was included in the NIFTY 50 benchmark index on April 1, 2013.

RATINGS Domestic Rating(s): CRISIL AA + for Infra Bonds program/Tier II Bonds CRISIL AA for Additional Tier I Bonds program CRISIL A1+ for certificate of deposit program/short term FD programme IND AA+ for Senior bonds program/Tier II Bonds by India Ratings and Research IND AA+ for Additional Tier I Bonds program by India Ratings and Research IND A1+ for Short Term Debt Instruments by India Ratings and Research

