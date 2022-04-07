Left Menu

Bank of Maharashtra to divest entire 4 pc stake in ISARC

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-04-2022 16:03 IST | Created: 07-04-2022 15:53 IST
Bank of Maharashtra Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • India

Public sector lender Bank of Maharashtra on Thursday said it will divest its entire stake of 4 percent in India SME Asset Reconstruction Company for nearly Rs 4 crore.

Bank of Maharashtra (BoM) has executed a share purchase agreement dated April 6, 2022, for the sale of the entire equity stake of 4 percent in India SME Asset Reconstruction Company Ltd (ISARC), the bank said in a regulatory filing.

The bank's 4 percent stake, equivalent to 40,00,000 equity shares, will be sold at Rs 9.80 per share for a cash consideration of Rs 3.92 crore, it said.

The stake sale is subject to RBI approval for change in sponsor shareholder of ISARC. The transaction is expected to be completed by the end of December 2022.

ISARC's total income stood at Rs 11.09 crore in the fiscal ended March 2021, and its net profit was Rs 0.36 crore. It had reported losses of Rs 8.39 crore in FY20 and Rs 9.21 crore in FY19.

ISARC is the country's first Asset Reconstruction Company (ARC), supported by a large number of public sector banks and undertakings, focused on NPA resolution of the MSME sector.

The ARC is sponsored by SIDBI, Bank of Baroda, Punjab National Bank, and SIDBI Venture Capital Ltd.

BoM stock closed at Rs 18.80 apiece on BSE, up 0.27 percent from the previous close of Rs 18.75.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

