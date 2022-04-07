Mumbai: Worker dies, another injured as part of building roof collapses during repair; one booked

A 50-year-old worker was killed and another one suffered injuries after a portion of the roof of a building, located in the premises of the state-run J J Hospital in central Mumbai, collapsed during repair and construction work, officials said on Thursday.

The incident occurred around 2.30 pm on Wednesday when the work was on at Metron Building, they said.

The worker, identified as Motiful Shaikh, died in the incident, while another worker, Mohammed Mister, sustained serious injuries, a police official said, adding that the proprietor of a private firm engaged in the repair work was booked for negligence. Earlier in the day, the civic officials had said that the deceased was 15 years old.

''A part of the roof of the Metron Building inside the J J Hospital premises collapsed during its construction. Five labourers were working at the site at that time,'' a civic official said.

An FIR was registered at the J J Marg police station against the proprietor of S M Vishal Decorators under section 304 (A) (causing death by negligence), 288 (failure to guard against probable danger to human life by the fall of any building), 338 (causing grievous hurt), 336 (rash or negligent act to endanger human life or the personal safety of others) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) for causing the death of the worker. ''The proprietor of the firm did not take precautions and failed to provide safety gear to its workers, which resulted in the mishap,'' the police official said.

