Zee Entertainment shares fall over 2 pc as Invesco funds to divest up to 7.8 pc stake

Shares of Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd declined over 2 per cent on Thursday, a day after Invesco funds decided to divest up to 7.8 pc stake in the company.

The stock went lower by 3.38 per cent to Rs 281.10 during the day on the BSE. It ended at Rs 284.85 apiece, a decline of 2.10 per cent.

On the NSE, it dipped 1.95 per cent to settle at Rs 285.20 apiece.

Invesco on Wednesday said three funds managed by its developing markets investment team, including Invesco Developing Markets Fund, will sell up to 7.8 per cent of the share capital of Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd (ZEEL) to align exposures to the firm with other funds managed by the team.

Invesco, which is the single-largest shareholder in ZEEL, had also said after the proposed sale, the three funds managed by its developing markets investment team will continue to own in aggregate at least 11 per cent of ZEEL.

