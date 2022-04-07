Business highlights

Following are the top business stories at 1950 hours: DEL27 BIZ-LD VEHICLES-TESTING Govt mandates vehicles' fitness testing via automated stations in phased manner from Apr 2023 New Delhi: The government has made fitness testing of vehicles through Automated Testing Stations (ATS) mandatory in a phased manner starting April next year.

DEL55 BIZ-LD STOCKS Sensex, Nifty join global selloff on US Fed rate hike fears Mumbai: Declining for the third straight session, equity benchmark Sensex tumbled over 575 points on Thursday, tracking heavy losses in index-heavyweights HDFC twins, TCS, and Reliance Industries amid a selloff in global equity markets.

DEL38 BIZ-RUPEE-CLOSE Rupee falls 11 paise to settle at 75.95 against US dollar Mumbai: The rupee declined 11 paise to close at 75.95 (provisional) against the US dollar on Thursday as the hawkish stance of the US Federal Reserve affected investor sentiments in global markets and bolstered the American currency.

DEL79 BIZ-2NDLD TATA NEU Tata group launches super app Tata Neu New Delhi: Tata group on Thursday launched possibly India's first super app, Tata Neu, that brings together grocery-to-hotel-to-airline ticket booking and medicine on a single platform, rivalling similar products from Amazon and Walmart's Flipkart.

DCM54 BIZ-RBI-DIGITAL BANK RBI issues guidelines for banks to set up 24X7 digital banking units Mumbai: The Reserve Bank of India on Thursday said existing banks can open digital banking units to offer products and services in both self-served and assisted mode round-the-clock.

DEL30 BIZ-LD CNG PRICE HIKE CNG price increased again; 10th hike in a month takes total rise to Rs 13.1 New Delhi: CNG prices in the national capital on Thursday were hiked by Rs 2.50 per kilogram - the 10th increase in rates in the last one month.

DCM44 BIZ-FINMIN-REPORT GatiShakti, PLI scheme to offset global headwind, boost growth: Finmin report New Delhi: GatiShakti and Production-Linked Incentive Schemes will offset global headwinds and drive investment, resulting in high post-recovery growth for the Indian economy, a Finance Ministry report said.

DEL62 BIZ-GOLD-PRICE Gold marginally higher; silver jumps Rs 224 New Delhi: Gold prices in the national capital on Thursday inched up marginally by Rs 9 to Rs 51,568 per 10 grams in line with firm trend in international precious metal prices and rupee depreciation, according to HDFC Securities.

