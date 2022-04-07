Allana Group forays into domestic coffee market

Coffee exporter Allana Group on Thursday announced its foray into the domestic market and said it will set up a coffee unit in Karnataka at an investment of Rs 40 crore.

The group, which has been exporting the green bean since 1987, is planning to introduce international grade coffees to Indian consumers, the company said in a statement. The company also aims to meet the rising demand in the brewed beverage business, it added. It will set up a state-of-the-art roast and ground coffee unit in Karnataka at an investment of Rs 40 crore and distribute in all major cities of India.

Further, it also plans to invest in roaster and instant coffee machines and cater to industrial customers and cafes.

''Allana has been at the forefront of the green bean coffee business in India. Our strong network in sourcing the finest beans as well as our in-house quality control differentiates and brings out the uniqueness in our coffee. Our introduction into the domestic market will aim to cater to true coffee aficionados and deliver a premium experience,” Allana Group Business Head – Coffee, MP Devaiah said.

The company ships an average of 25,000 tonnes of green coffee beans per annum from an advanced facility having the capacity to cure 30,000 tonnes. India's coffee market has witnessed an exponential annual growth of 10 per cent over the last five years. Allana Group's foray into the domestic coffee market will address the rising demand, catering to the capsule market in addition to speciality coffees and also cater to the medium to the high-end commercial sector, the company added.

