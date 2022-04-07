Left Menu

Woman delivers baby at Delhi Metro station

A 22-year-old woman on Thursday delivered a baby at Anand Vihar Metro Station with the help of a female CISF personnel and other women passengers, officials said.The incident took place around 3.25 pm when the woman waiting for the metro at platform no 3 developed labour pain.Constable Anamika Kumari posted at the station for security duty was rushed to assist the woman, a senior Central Industrial Security Force CISF officer said.She, with help from some lady passengers, arranged for a sheet and helped in the delivery of the baby boy at the platform, the officer said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-04-2022 20:43 IST | Created: 07-04-2022 20:42 IST
Woman delivers baby at Delhi Metro station
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A 22-year-old woman on Thursday delivered a baby at Anand Vihar Metro Station with the help of a female CISF personnel and other women passengers, officials said.

The incident took place around 3.25 pm when the woman waiting for the metro at platform no 3 developed labour pain.

"Constable Anamika Kumari posted at the station for security duty was rushed to assist the woman," a senior Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) officer said.

"She, with help from some lady passengers, arranged for a sheet and helped in the delivery of the baby boy at the platform," the officer said. The mother and her newborn were later shifted to a nearby hospital in an ambulance, he said. The CISF is deployed across the Delhi Metro network in the national capital region to provide a counter-terrorist cover.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Axiom Mission 1: SpaceX Falcon 9, Dragon rolled out to launchpad ahead of Friday’s flight

Axiom Mission 1: SpaceX Falcon 9, Dragon rolled out to launchpad ahead of Fr...

 United States
2
Russia pays rubles to holders of Eurobonds for first time

Russia pays rubles to holders of Eurobonds for first time

Russia
3
Science News Roundup: Gilead's remdesivir fails to show benefit in European trial; no fetus risk seen with first-trimester vaccination; First private astronaut mission to space station readies for launch and more

Science News Roundup: Gilead's remdesivir fails to show benefit in European ...

 Global
4
Amazon tops LinkedIn’s 2022 Top Companies list in America

Amazon tops LinkedIn’s 2022 Top Companies list in America

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022