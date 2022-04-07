Left Menu

RBI proposes to simplify payment settlement process for trade via e-commerce

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 07-04-2022 21:19 IST | Created: 07-04-2022 21:19 IST
RBI proposes to simplify payment settlement process for trade via e-commerce
  • Country:
  • India

Reserve Bank of India on Thursday proposed to modify the existing norms to simplify and rationalise the process for settlement of payment for exports and imports through e-commerce.

RBI has issued draft guidelines on 'Processing and Settlement of small value Export and Import related payments' facilitated by Online Export-Import Facilitators (OEIF) (erstwhile OPGSP).

''With development in the ecosystem for e-commerce and the feedback received from banks and other stakeholders, on a comprehensive review, the extant guidelines are being modified to further simplify and rationalise the process for settlement of payment for export and import through e-commerce,'' it said.

On import transactions, the central bank has proposed that the facility shall be available for online import of goods and digital products of value not exceeding USD 3,000.

In case of exports, the limit has been proposed at USD 15,000.

Currently, banks are permitted to offer the facility of processing and settlement of import and export-related remittances by entering into standing contract with Online Payment Gateway Service Providers (OPGSPs) in respect of export of goods and services as well as import of goods and software.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Axiom Mission 1: SpaceX Falcon 9, Dragon rolled out to launchpad ahead of Friday’s flight

Axiom Mission 1: SpaceX Falcon 9, Dragon rolled out to launchpad ahead of Fr...

 United States
2
Russia pays rubles to holders of Eurobonds for first time

Russia pays rubles to holders of Eurobonds for first time

Russia
3
Science News Roundup: Gilead's remdesivir fails to show benefit in European trial; no fetus risk seen with first-trimester vaccination; First private astronaut mission to space station readies for launch and more

Science News Roundup: Gilead's remdesivir fails to show benefit in European ...

 Global
4
Amazon tops LinkedIn’s 2022 Top Companies list in America

Amazon tops LinkedIn’s 2022 Top Companies list in America

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022