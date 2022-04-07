Indian IT services company Infosys on Thursday announced that it has topped Stakeholders Empowerment Services' Environment, Social, Governance (ESG) score in their latest report 'ESG Scores - Top 100 listed companies in India'.

SES, a corporate governance research and advisory firm, assessed the ESG performance of top 100 listed companies across 17 sectors in India.

''Infosys was recognised for receiving the highest average overall score of 80 on 100 which equals to an 'A' grade,'' Infosys said in a statement.

In the SES scoring model, companies were assessed based on FY 2019-20 data and broadly on four parameters, namely policy, environment, social, and governance.

*** METRO Cash & Carry India opens new store in Hubballi, Karnataka * METRO Cash & Carry India, the country’s leading organised wholesaler, on Thursday announced the opening of a new store at Hubballi, taking its total count to 31.

METRO India has expanded its operation to north Karnataka with Hubballi, the company’s eighth store in the state, after six operational stores in Bengaluru and one in Tumakuru, it said in a statement.

METRO Cash & Carry India MD and CEO Arvind Mediratta said: ''We are committed to empowering the small businesses and MSMEs in Hubballi by providing a robust distribution network as well as boosting the local supplier eco-system.

As the company is expanding its footprint in Karnataka, it are enabling employment opportunities for over 500 youth in various operations, directly and indirectly, which will provide a huge impetus to the local economy, Mediratta added. *** Louoj raises Rs 1.5 crore from its two mentors * Louoj, a fashion-tech startup, has raised Rs 1.5 crore seed funding from two new investors - Debasish Patnaik and Mahavir Pratap Sharma, who are its mentors as well.

The startup plans to build a B2C platform for buyers to shop customised bespoke clothing with ease, according to a release. *** Rana Daggubati, Roposo launch men's grooming brand DCRAF * Actor Rana Daggubati and entertainment commerce platform Roposo on Thursday announced the launch of a co-created men's grooming brand DCRAF.

The direct consumer brand christened 'DCRAF' aims to make grooming routines for men simple and effective, with easy-to-use products for face, beard, and skincare, according to a statement.

*** Xpay.life partners with NPCI Bharat Billpay to digitise BEST's collection points * Xpay.life on Thursday announced a partnership with NPCI Bharat Billpay Ltd (NBBL), through which customers of the discom BEST can make digital payments at collection points.

NBBL is a wholly-owned subsidiary of National Payments Corporation of India.

The digitisation efforts involve putting up point of sales machines, touchscreen kiosks for payments and a mobile van as well, according to an official statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)