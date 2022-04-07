Left Menu

Alliance Air takes delivery of first made-in-India Dornier 228 plane

Alliance Air said it took delivery of the first made-in-India Dornier 228 plane on Thursday to facilitate connectivity within the north-eastern states. The airline said on Thursday on Twitter, Alliance Air takes delivery of its first Made in India Dornier 228.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-04-2022 22:46 IST | Created: 07-04-2022 22:46 IST
Alliance Air takes delivery of first made-in-India Dornier 228 plane
  • Country:
  • India

Alliance Air said it took delivery of the first made-in-India Dornier 228 plane on Thursday to facilitate connectivity within the north-eastern states. Centre-run Alliance Air had in February signed an agreement with government-owned Hindustan Aeronautics Limited to lease two 17-seater Dornier 228 aircraft. The airline said on Thursday on Twitter, ''Alliance Air takes delivery of its first Made in India Dornier 228. The 17-seater non-pressurized Dornier 228 with an AC cabin capable of day and night operations.'' The light transport aircraft will facilitate regional connectivity in north eastern states, it added. Till date, Dornier planes were being used by the armed forces only.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Rare vaccine-related blood clots tied to gene; concentrated antibodies may help the immunosuppressed; Scientists discover ancient cemetery of flying reptiles in Chile's Atacama desert and more

Science News Roundup: Rare vaccine-related blood clots tied to gene; concent...

 Global
2
IPL 2022: Nitish Rana fined 10 pc of match-fee, Jasprit Bumrah reprimanded for level 1 offence

IPL 2022: Nitish Rana fined 10 pc of match-fee, Jasprit Bumrah reprimanded f...

 India
3
Fake call centre raided in Gurugram; 17 arrested

Fake call centre raided in Gurugram; 17 arrested

 India
4
Motor racing-Verstappen wary off-track demands could hurt performance

Motor racing-Verstappen wary off-track demands could hurt performance

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022