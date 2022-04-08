Card-less cash withdrawal to be made available at all ATMs: RBI

Left Menu

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Friday proposed to make card-less cash withdrawal facility available across all banks and automated teller machine (ATM) networks using unified payments interface (UPI).

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Friday proposed to make card-less cash withdrawal facility available across all banks and automated teller machine (ATM) networks using unified payments interface (UPI). "At present, the facility of card-less cash withdrawal through ATMs is limited only to a few banks. It is now proposed to make card-less cash withdrawal facility available across all banks and ATM networks using the UPI," RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said in his first monetary policy statement for the financial year 2022-23.

Under the card-less cash withdrawal facility, a customer is not required to use his/her debit or credit cards while withdrawing cash from ATMs. "In addition to enhancing the ease of transactions, the absence of the need for a physical card for such transactions would help prevent frauds such as card skimming, card cloning, etc," he said. (ANI)

