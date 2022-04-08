'Asian Paints Where The Heart Is' Season 5 is a resounding success with the highest views for the series

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 8 (ANI/NewsVoir): 'Asian Paints Where The Heart Is', has wrapped up another successful season for the eponymous web series. Season 5 explores the special bond celebrities share with their homes - a labour of love with unique stories and personal journeys. With over 140 million views and engagement this season, which is a 28 per cent increase from the previous one; the original web series has been widely appreciated for showcasing celebrity homes with warmth and a human touch. It gives viewers an up-close and personal peek into their favourite celebrity's home and decor sensibilities. 'Asian Paints Where The Heart Is' Season 5 had the likes of Suniel Shetty, Guru Randhawa, Abhay Deol, Remo D'souza, Aditi Rao Hydari and Neha Dhupia & Angad Bedi open their doors to viewers, offering a glimpse into their off-screen personas. The series further explores the relationship dynamics of celebrities with their family members and how a shared love for a home strengthens familial bond. One of the most popular episode this season with almost 9 million views was Suniel and Mana Shetty's sprawling Khandala home nestled in the lap of nature, overlooking a gorgeous valley. Like with Suniel's home, nature also plays a pivotal role in Abhay Deol's glasshouse in the middle of a forest in Goa. Garnering over 8 million views, Abhay's home is an oasis for nature lovers who crave wide open spaces. Stories are at the crux of all home tours, be it Remo and Lizel D'souza or Guru Randhawa or Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi all have personal stories they share with the viewers as well as insight into their private spaces with inspirational ideas for home decor.

Season 5 indulges various elements including richer decor stories of the celebrities and their homes. Viewers get to see more of their favourite star's home: whether it's a bold change that reflects decor confidence or a minor choice that shows a rare glimpse into their personal experience. 'Where The Heart Is' delves deeply into the untold stories of popular celebrities who have carved their journey in the industry. The series successfully weaves in the idea with the ethos of Asian Paints. The legacy of 'Asian Paints Where The Heart Is' lies in the reality that this show has always been a sense of discovery for the viewer. Be it through bold colourful walls, unique collectibles, or through curated decor elements, the show has brought to life a wide variety of homes across the country, and has set a true visual benchmark in this space. A strong connection has been forged between the show and consumers as Asian Paints has gone on to showcase 35 homes, 40 celebrities garnering more than 500 million views and engagement in the last five years. With each season Asian Paints brings forth renowned personalities from various fields who have their own uniqueness, and a distinct connection with their homes. And with each episode viewers get to witness who that personality is for real and how they infuse decor into their relationships.

Since its foundation in 1942, Asian Paints has come a long way to become India's leading and Asia's third-largest paint company, with a turnover of Rs 217 billion. Asian Paints operates in 15 countries and have 26 paint manufacturing facilities in the world, servicing consumers in over 60 countries. Asian Paints has always been a leader in the paint industry, innovating new concepts in India like Colour Ideas, Home Solutions, Colour Next, and Kids' World. Asian Paints manufactures wide range of paints for Decorative and Industrial use. The company is also present in the Home Improvement and Decor segment and offers bath and kitchen products. The company also introduced lightings, furnishings, and furniture in its portfolio. In the Health and Hygiene segment, Asian Paints offers range of Sanitizers and Surface Disinfectants. This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)