Russia denies missile strike on Kramatorsk railway station - RIA
Russia's defence ministry denied that Russian forces were responsible for a missile strike on a railway station in Kramatorsk in eastern Ukraine on Friday, the RIA news agency reported. Ukraine's state railway company had said more than 30 people had been killed and over 100 wounded in the strike, which occurred as civilians were trying to evacuate to safer parts of the country.
The defence ministry said the missile was of a type used only by the Ukrainian military, and similar to one that hit the centre of the city of Donetsk on March 14, killing 17 people, RIA reported.
