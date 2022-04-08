Left Menu

Need to up our game in providing wholesome experience to corporate customer: IndiGo CEO

Different players will experiment with different product positionings, we have to keep our eye on providing consistency of our product and on generating positive cash flow, he mentioned.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-04-2022 17:00 IST | Created: 08-04-2022 17:00 IST
Need to up our game in providing wholesome experience to corporate customer: IndiGo CEO
  • Country:
  • India

IndiGo needs to up its game a little in providing a wholesome service and experience to corporate customers who are being lured by Vistara and Air India, said the low-cost carrier's CEO Ronjoy Dutta on Friday.

The government had on October 8 last year sold full-service carrier Air India to the Tata Group for Rs 18,000 crore. The salt-to-software conglomerate is also the majority shareholder in India's only other full-service carrier Vistara. In a communique to employees on Friday, Dutta said the low-cost carrier space in India is getting awfully crowded with IndiGo, SpiceJet, Go First, AirAsia India and Akasa Air all vying for the same customer.

Akasa Air -- the new low-cost carrier backed by ace investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala and aviation veterans Aditya Ghosh and Vinay Dube -- is planning to start operating flights from June.

Dutta said that at the higher end, there is Vistara and Air India as full service carriers and that combination will likely target more of the high end customers and particularly corporate customers.

''We have looked carefully at our product positioning and at the end of the day we think IndiGo is positioned quite correctly in the sweet spot that is important for all customer segments - safe, on time, hassle-free and courteous service,'' he noted.

''Given the particular focus of Vistara and Air India on the corporate customer we need to up our game a little in providing a more wholesome service and experience to the corporate customer,'' he said.

Ultimately, in the game of thrones that is developing in the airline industry, the key determinant of long term success will continue to be cash flow, Dutta noted. ''Different players will experiment with different product positionings, we have to keep our eye on providing consistency of our product and on generating positive cash flow,'' he mentioned.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Rare vaccine-related blood clots tied to gene; concentrated antibodies may help the immunosuppressed; Earliest-known galaxy offers clues about the primordial universe and more

Science News Roundup: Rare vaccine-related blood clots tied to gene; concent...

 Global
2
One child died and one injured due to dogs attack in UP

One child died and one injured due to dogs attack in UP

 India
3
IPL 2022: Nitish Rana fined 10 pc of match-fee, Jasprit Bumrah reprimanded for level 1 offence

IPL 2022: Nitish Rana fined 10 pc of match-fee, Jasprit Bumrah reprimanded f...

 India
4
U.S. Space Force releases new bolide data to NASA

U.S. Space Force releases new bolide data to NASA

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022