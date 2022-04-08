MainOne launches new Data Center 'Lekki II' in Nigeria

Lagos continues to take the lead in growing digital investments across Africa with the recent launch of MainOne's (www.MainOne.net) new Data Center, "Lekki II" by the Executive Governor of Lagos State, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu. Following closely on the heels of its acquisition by Equinix, the world's digital infrastructure company, the new data center will drive the acceleration of digital services in the state.

Speaking at the launch event, the Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, commended MainOne on building digital infrastructure in line with his Government's strategy to make Lagos State a 21st Century Smart City. He added that "Lagos is already on the map as the leading destination for technology companies on the African continent. Lagos is the commercial nerve center of the country and we will continue to create an enabling environment for businesses to flourish by ensuring our policies support investment and create opportunities for entrepreneurs and investors. We can see that Equinix is now poised not only to be the biggest digital infrastructure player in Nigeria but in Africa, and we welcome Equinix to the heartbeat of the country, the Centre of Excellence, the largest economy in Africa and the technology transformation hub of Africa".

Other special dignitaries at the launch event included the Deputy Governor, Lagos State, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat; the Chairman of the Nigerian Communications Commission, Prof. Adeolu Akande who represented the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Prof. Isa Ali Pantami; the Commissioner Science and Technology for Lagos State Mr. Hakeem Fahm, Government dignitaries, Equinix Management and Corporate Executives from Nigeria and Ghana.

The CEO of MainOne, Funke Opeke in her welcome address expressed her excitement, "We are delighted to be expanding our Lekki Campus today to increase capacity in our region. Indeed, having a parent company that is the world's digital company choose to enter Africa through the acquisition of MainOne is a bold statement. Equinix recognizes that Lagos has the potential to become the digital infrastructure hub for Africa and we are delighted that through this acquisition Equinix will extend its network of 240 data centers in 66 markets to Lagos. Our plans include further expansion to the Lekki Campus to accommodate the requirements of global hyperscalers and regional businesses as we expand to connect the over 10,000 companies already on the Equinix platform. These businesses will now have access to our region and local businesses will come onboard to interconnect with them.".

The event included a tour of the Lekki II facility which was commissioned for service by the Governor after the ribbon cutting ceremony. Lekki II provides immediate room for growth on MainOne's Lekki Data Center campus which is targeted for further expansion up to 10MW of data center capacity under the Equinix umbrella.

Judith Gardiner, VP Growth and Emerging Markets at Equinix welcomed MainOne as its latest acquisition and critical point of entry for Platform Equinix® to Africa. "By extending our global reach, we offer our 10,000 customers a significantly large new market to enter and interconnect with at many levels. Our expectations are high given what we have learned about the vision of the Lagos State Government and we are committed to making Lagos the Digital hub of Africa. To put this in context, Amsterdam as a key hub, with a population of 1 million people has 9 Equinix Data Centers with over 106MW capacity. Lagos, with a population of over 20 million, has the potential to far exceed this footprint. We are committed to bringing our capital, expertise, knowledge and customers to accelerate the digital age in Nigeria".

In line with MainOne's existing assets, the new Lekki II Data Center offers open access connectivity to all the leading telecom networks in Nigeria with established presence on the Lekki campus. Customers will enjoy access to a rich ecosystem of telecom operators, global networks, financial services companies, and content providers not just in Nigeria, but across West Africa.

