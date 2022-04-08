Left Menu

Govt to organise Waterways Conclave in Assam next week

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-04-2022 18:57 IST | Created: 08-04-2022 18:57 IST
New Delhi, Apr 8 (PTI) Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways and Inland Waterways Authority of India (IWAI) will organise a two-day conclave on waterways in Assam next week.

The Waterways Conclave 2022 will be held in Dibrugarh on April 11 and 12.

Along with aspirations of PM Gati Shakti National Masterplan, the conclave aims for speedy development of multi-modal projects in the north eastern region to energise the economic activities and augment employment generation, an official statement said on Friday.

There is a potential to upsurge in regional trade and investment through collaboration, it added.

Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways and AYUSH Sarbananda Sonowal, Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari and Chief Minister of Assam Himanta Biswa Sarma will address the conclave.

