Unhurry launches their merchandise with the message 'To Unhuury, Untangle and Pause'

New Delhi [India], April 8 (ANI/TPT): On the occasion of World Health Day, Unhurry has launched their merchandise with a message, 'to unhurry, untangle and pause.' They initiated this merchandise as slow living is a concept gaining ground today. In the culture of hustle and hurry, people are losing out on moments to be cherished, unique sunsets, and good health, and hence Unhurry is helping people to ease their mental health. The Unhurry digital health platform, www.unhurry.in has senior corporate leaders, mental well-being experts, and warriors who have battled their own inner journey as columnists and writers. The Unhurry merchandise takes this a step further with very clear messages - T-shirts, sweatshirts, hoodies, coasters, yoga bricks that say Unhurry, Untangle Yourself, Spiritual Leader Inside, Sleep is the best Meditation and many more like this. In the pipeline are other products that help people Unhurry - essential oil diffusers, scented candles, journals. And they all have one common theme, of reminding people to live a slow life.

"Just like slow cooking where we cook food slowly to infuse flavours, retain natural aromas, and preserve nutrients, Unhurry hopes to help you pause and inhale the fragrances around, reduce inflammation levels by going within and understanding yourself so you can live a higher quality of life. Slow cooking food often tastes better. Just like that, life too will be well lived when it's unhurried," says Aradhna Chhachhi, the 24-year-old entrepreneur behind the brand. With their newly launched merchandise, Unhurry wants to take the concept of mental health to the Millennials and Gen Z. Every part of the proceeds from sales of Unhurry will go towards the Access life Assistance foundation, an NGO that provides shelter, nutrition, and support to underprivileged kids struggling with cancer. Let the change begin within, with us. If such a young person can stand away from the crowd and oppose the hustle and hurry culture, so can each one of us. Purchase these stress-relieving merchandise from Unhurry and get 10 per cent discount on pre-orders till April 14. With this, you can heal yourself and even help bring smiles to people's faces.

